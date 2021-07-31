Maharashtra to soon launch ‘Dial 112’ emergency service for entire state, says Minister Satej Patil  

The Maharashtra government will soon launch the ‘Dial 112’ project — an emergency response system that helps police reach complainants faster — across the state, Minister of State for Home and Information & Technology Satej Patil said on Friday.

“The technology-driven project will ensure the response time to come down to 10 minutes in urban areas and 15 minutes in rural areas,” Patil added following a review meeting.

The project will have state-of-the-art control rooms with the help of Big Data Analytics at all 45 police commissionerates and district police offices across the state. As many as 1,502 four wheelers and 2,269 two wheelers used by police will have a Mobile Data Terminal and GPS system. Of them, 849 four wheelers and 1,372 two wheelers have already been installed with the system. The technology has enabled these vehicles to be ready for round-the-clock service.

“We are training 15,000 police personnel and officers for use of this technology. The technology will enable the people to contact police and other emergency agencies by using mobile applications, SMS, e-mail or chat,” informed.

The review meeting was chaired by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar at the Mantralaya to take stock of the progress of the project. State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Minister of State for Home Satej Patil and key officials from various departments attended the meet.

“The project will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray soon. A test and safety audit of the project will be held next month. The project will enable us to make Maharashtra a safer place,” Satej Patil said.