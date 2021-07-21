Maharashtra to get nearly seven lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses today

Having administered more than four crore Covid-19 vaccine doses already, the second-highest in the country behind Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra is expecting the supply of nearly seven lakh vaccine doses today (Wednesday).

“We are expecting 5.23 lakh Covishield doses and 1.62 lakh Covaxin doses from the Centre,” Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary (health), Maharashtra, told The Indian Express.

Maharashtra has been urging the Centre for a steady supply of vaccines with Health Minister Rajesh Tope even saying that the state could administer up to ten lakh doses a day if a steady supply is maintained. On July 20 (Tuesday), only 1.81 lakh doses could be administered across the state.

Till July 20, a total of 4.01 crore vaccine doses have been administered. Of these 1.7 crore beneficiaries in the 45+ age group have got the first dose while more than 69 lakh have got both doses. The state is also inching towards another milestone of administering one crore beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group with their first dose. A total of 98.79 lakh in this group have received their first dose while over four lakh have got both doses.

Over 21 lakh frontline workers have been partially vaccinated while more than ten lakh fully. More than 12 lakh healthcare workers have been partially vaccinated and more than eight lakh fully. Mumbai has administered more than 67 lakh doses so far, while five districts – Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Nashik, Sangli and Satara — have administered more than 10 lakh doses each.

Pune administers more than 56 lakh doses

Pune district has administered more than 56.86 lakh vaccine doses followed by Thane (31 lakh) and Nagpur (21 lakh). In Pune, more than 20 lakh beneficiaries in the 45+ age group have got the first dose while more than 10 lakh both.

A total of 19.17 lakh beneficiaries in the age group 18-44 have been partially vaccinated. Meanwhile, private hospitals have urged citizens who can afford to pay to get vaccinated at their facilities.