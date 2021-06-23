Maharashtra to disburse over Rs 170-crore aid for Cyclone Tauktae rehabilitation

THE STATE government has decided to provide financial aid of over Rs 170 crore to those affected by Cyclone Tauktae.

This is the second consecutive year when the state has faced the brunt of a cyclone. In June 2020, Cyclone Nisarga hit Alibaug and affected coastal districts of Raigad, Ratnagiri and parts of Pune. Large-scale damage to houses and livelihoods were reported.

Though Tauktae, which formed in the second week of May, did not hit Maharashtra, associated strong winds and heavy rainfall during the cyclone’s northward movement along the West coast caused severe damage in some places along the coastal districts.

The funds for rehabilitation, which will be disbursed by respective district administrations, were approved after a detailed assessment last month of damage to homes, cattle and other domestic animals, loss of livelihoods in the form of damage to agricultural land or fisheries.

Accordingly, the state government’s highest share, Rs 1524.28 lakh, has been allotted to the Konkan division (Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Palghar, Mumbai, Thane and Raigad). Division-wise fund allocation for other divisions are: Rs 1,097.67 lakh for Nashik, Rs 357.37 lakh for Amravati, Rs 324.25 lakh for Pune, Rs 44.26 lakh for Nagpur and Rs 0.9 lakh for Aurangabad.