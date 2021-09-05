scorecardresearch
Sunday, September 05, 2021
Maharashtra to disburse additional Rs 8870.83 lakh towards Nisarga rehabilitation

In June 2020, cyclone Nisarga had hit close to Alibaug with accompanying heavy rainfall and winds severely hitting homes, cultivation and livestock in Raigad, Pune and Ratnagiri districts.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
September 5, 2021 10:44:05 pm
Maharashtra, cyclone Nisarga, alibaug, indian express, indian express news, pune news, maharashtra news, current affairsResidents of Darukhana slum evacuate as Cyclone Nisarga sets in, in Mumbai. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

The Maharashtra State cabinet has approved an additional sum of Rs 8,870.83 lakh towards rehabilitation and relief of those affected by cyclone Nisarga last year.

In June 2020, cyclone Nisarga had hit close to Alibaug with accompanying heavy rainfall and winds severely hitting homes, cultivation and livestock in Raigad, Pune and Ratnagiri districts.

Soon after the calamity, the state government had disbursed a sum of Rs 7,828.08 lakh. Besides, Central government extended a sum of Rs 268.59 crore to those affected by the cyclone.

Approved last week, the additional monetary support was provided following the requirement posted by the office of Pune Divisional Commissioner. The State Disaster Relief Force and the State government are jointly providing the second major financial boost to the cyclone-hit people.

The assistance will be provided to those whose houses have suffered complete or partial damage along with those who lost household goods and appliances, livestock and standing crops, among others.

