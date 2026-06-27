TET Paper Leak: Opposition targets Maharashtra Government over ‘theft of youth’s future’

As the TET was postponed following the alleged leak, the Opposition sought an impartial probe while the government said police were investigating the case.

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
3 min readPuneUpdated: Jun 27, 2026 09:27 PM IST
Maharashtra TET 2026 postponed after alleged paper leak in BhiwandiMaharashtra TET has two papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2, and both were scheduled to happen on the same day but in separate time slots. (Image: AI generated)
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Minutes after the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) postponed the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) scheduled for Sunday following an alleged paper leak, the Opposition launched a sharp attack on the Devendra Fadnavis government, accusing it of failing to ensure a fair examination process and demanding an impartial probe.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi described the alleged leak as “a theft of the youth’s future”.
“Once again a paper has been leaked, once again an examination has been cancelled. This time it is Maharashtra’s TET. The country’s education and examination system has become a racket of extortion, leaving every young aspirant insecure. This is not just a paper leak; it is a theft of the future of our youth,” he said.

Drawing parallels with the recent NEET controversy, Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal demanded an immediate and impartial investigation into the alleged leak. He alleged that the BJP-led government had failed to conduct examinations without controversy and warned that the Congress would launch statewide protests if those responsible were not brought to book.

Also Read | Explained: Why the postponement of Maha TET has left 6 lakh candidates in limbo

Leaders of other Opposition parties echoed similar concerns. Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray claimed recurring leaks in examinations such as NEET, MPSC and now TET reflected the government’s inability to safeguard recruitment and entrance tests. NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar said the latest incident had once again exposed the government’s failure to curb examination malpractices and sought strict action against those responsible.

NCP (SP) Women’s Wing president Rohini Khadse said repeated paper leaks were depriving lakhs of students of a fair opportunity and questioned who would compensate candidates for the financial losses, lost time and mental distress caused by repeated cancellations.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Ambadas Danve alleged government complicity in the leak. He claimed repeated cancellations were demoralising students who spent months preparing for examinations.

MNS spokesperson Gajanan Kale stated the postponement had affected more than six lakh candidates, including serving teachers and fresh aspirants, accusing the government of repeatedly failing to conduct examinations in a fair and transparent manner.

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Responding to the criticism, School Education Minister Dada Bhuse defended the Maharashtra State Council of Examination, saying the authorities had acted promptly after similarities were found between the official question paper and material recovered from suspects.

“It has been observed that some questions in the question paper are similar to those recovered from the suspects. The incident is serious and the government has taken serious note of it. The police have initiated action, and strict steps will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation,” Bhuse said, adding that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had ordered a thorough probe.
BJP minister Girish Mahajan described the alleged leak as a serious matter and said the Chief Minister was closely monitoring the investigation.

The MSCE postponed Sunday’s TET after three persons were arrested at a hotel in Bhiwandi early on Saturday in connection with the alleged leak. The controversy comes close on the heels of the NEET paper leak row, which led to the cancellation of the examination for the first time in 2026 and triggered widespread protests and demands for accountability.

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Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

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