Maharashtra: No tender process needed for civic works worth up to Rs 10 lakh

In a significant decision, the Maharashtra government has increased the upper limit of the worth of civic works which can be allotted to contractors without inviting tenders from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) additional municipal commissioner Vikas Dhakane said small works like repair of potholes and maintenance of footpath and drainage lines were allotted to contractors based on quotations they submit. “These smaller works did not require floating of tenders. These are emergency works. They cannot wait for the entire tender process to be completed. If we resort to the tender process for such emergency works, it will delay the completion of the required work,” he said.

It is still mandatory that all works of over Rs 10 lakh continue to be allotted through an e-tender process, Dhakane said.

Civic officials said on December 1, 2016, the industry, energy and labour departments of the state government issued the guidelines allowing civic works worth up to Rs 3 lakh to be allotted without a tender process. “And now the industry, energy, labour and general administration departments of the state government have increased the limit to Rs 10 lakh. The decision was taken last month and the directives have been received recently by PCMC,” officials said, adding that the new guidelines will apply to all civic bodies in the state.

Meanwhile, the PCMC has appointed architect firm Sunil Patil and Associates as consultants for the construction of the new administrative building of PCMC. The new 13-storey building, slated to come up near Auto Cluster in Chinchwad, is proposed to be constructed at Rs 550 crore. The current four-storeyed administrative building at Pimpri chowk came up in 1987.

