Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Maharashtra teen kills mother during fight over studies, tries to fake death as suicide

Probe revealed that the Class 12 student got angry after his mother allegedly scolded and slapped him for not studying well and pushed his mother against a wall before strangling her to death.

A first information report (FIR) was filed at the Loni Kalbhor police station.(Representational/File)

A teenager in Pune district has allegedly killed his mother for being scolded over studies at their residence in Uruli Kanchan and later tried to fake it as an incident of suicide, the investigators said Friday.

The police Thursday arrested the person identified as Jishan Jameer Shaikh, 18, on charges of murder and identified the deceased as Taslim Jameer Shaikh, 37.

Probe revealed that Jishan, a Class 12 student, got angry after Taslim allegedly scolded and slapped him for not studying well and pushed his mother against a wall before strangling her to death. The incident took place around 3.30 pm on February 15 when Jishan’s father and sister were not at home, the police said.

A first information report (FIR) was filed at the Loni Kalbhor police station.

In an attempt to portray the death as suicide, Jishan cut the wrist of her mother. As there was no bleeding, he tied a wire to the ceiling fan and below it he placed his mother’s body, said an officer.

“When his father returned, Jishan told him that his mother had died by suicide and that he got her body down. Taslim’s family took her body to a nearby hospital. The doctors grew suspicious and asked them to take the body to Sassoon hospital, where the autopsy was conducted. The cause of death was stated to be “due to compression of the neck with blunt injuries over body.”

Police said as the postmortem report confirmed that Taslim was murdered, a probe was launched and her son was taken into custody. “We arrested Jishan on Thursday for murdering his mother. His custody will be sought from the court for further investigation,” said senior police inspector Dattatraya Chavan of Loni Kalbhor police station.

First published on: 17-02-2023 at 15:46 IST
