Maharashtra: Team of experts visits Israel to study water management

After inking an MoU on water conservation with Israel earlier this year, a delegation of hydrologists — led by state Minister for Water Supply and Sanitation Babanrao Lonikar — recently visited the country to study and understand the various methods adopted it.

Among the many possible technological interventions, the foreign experts will help Maharashtra, particularly Marathwada, set up a state-wide water grid in order to help the region have better water management.

Shekhar Gaikwad, director, Groundwater Survey and Development Agency (GSDA) in Pune, who was in the team that visited Israel, said, “During the visit, we got to see the latest technology and installations made to conserve every drop of water — be it saline, used or fresh water.”

GSDA has been sharing groundwater and other water parameters with these foreign experts, who are now in the process of chalking out concrete plans and measures that can be replicated and adopted in this region. This report will be handed over to the state government by this year-end.

Nearly 30 per cent of Israel’s water requirements are met by treating saline water. So, adopting similar steps for the vast coastline for Maharashtra is also being considered. “In India, we do not have a single agency system that handles water resources, distribution and treatment of used water. This is what we plan to address, so that resources are appropriately handled within a region, for which this grid is being prepared,” said Gaikwad.

Another area of focus remains irrigation and water supply for farming and cultivation in state, that has challenging topography ranging from western Maharashtra to Vidarbha. “Despite some areas enjoying sufficient water supply round the year, the quantum of water wastage remains very high. This must be checked and creating awareness is the only way out,” said Gaikwad.

