1.5 lakh TB patients in Maharashtra get `food basket’ support; 11k in Pune

Overall 37,035 Nikshay Mitras have been registered ever since the initiative was launched in September 2022.(Image generated using Google Gemini)

In the last four years as many as 1.5 lakh TB patients have been supported with special food baskets in Maharashtra with the state health department data revealing that over 22k Nikshay Mitras have distributed nutritional food baskets from September 2022 till date.

Nikshay Mitra is a community driven initiative under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan to support TB patients by providing nutritional, diagnostic, and vocational assistance. Individuals, NGOs and corporates can adopt patients for at least six months so that the patients can also adhere to treatment and in the process reduce stigma.

Over a lakh of TB patients are willing to receive special food baskets in Maharashtra as per state health department officials who have taken up a focussed drive as part of the TB free India campaign.