Maharashtra takes lead in fight against Lymphatic Filariasis

Maharashtra is leading the way in the fight to reach the last mile when it comes to elimination of Lymphatic Filariasis (Filaria). Six districts — Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Bhandara, Gondia, Nanded and Yavatmal — will undertake a Mass Drug Administration (MDA) round from July 1 to 15. Of the six districts, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur and Bhandara will undertake the crucial triple drug therapy (IDA).

The Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services, government of Maharashtra, organised a virtual media sensitisation workshop on Tuesday to highlight the importance of MDA rounds in eliminating Filariasis and appealed to the media to play a catalytic role in helping increase public awareness.

Filariasis is the second most disabling disease after mental health according to WHO and is transmitted by infected mosquitoes. Usually acquired in childhood, the infection damages the lymphatic system and if left untreated, causes enlargement of body parts such as hydrocele (abnormal swelling of the scrotum) and lymphedema (swelling in the limbs).

Filariasis is preventable with the administration of anti-filarial drugs during annual Mass Drug Administration rounds.

IDA, a new drug combination approved by the WHO, has been proven to be more efficacious for LF elimination and can help reduce the number of MDA rounds needed to eliminate LF.