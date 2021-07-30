Maharashtra: Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve enters pact with farmers to stop them from cultivating their land

In a first, the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Chandrapur district entered a unique pact with four farmers to initiate a nature conservancy project.

Under the pact, the farmers, who are brothers, will be paid Rs 5,000 per acre every year for not cultivating on a total of 104 acre-land. This will facilitate implementation of wildlife management measures by the TATR administration in the area.

The land belongs to the four Nannaware brothers from Mudholi village. TATR Field Director Jitendra Ramgaokar told The Indian Express, “This is probably the first-such project in the country, where the forest department will be carrying out wildlife management on privately-owned land. We have entered into an agreement with the four farmers and implement nature conservancy. The farmers will get Rs 5,000 per acre per year for not cultivating the land.”

Ramgaokar added, “This piece of land — between TATR core and the Irai dam on Irai river on the western side of TATR — is a very crucial land near Mudholi village. It is from this patch that many tigers are known to disperse. Due to its private ownership, we could do little work towards tiger conservation. So, we proposed the idea to the farmers, who agreed, paving a way for the project.”

The area also includes the famous natural waterhole of Bulukdev.

Ramgaokar said, “Funds for the project will come from TATR’s Tiger Foundation.”

The Field Director also said that in the future, TATR will look for resort-owners to run eco-tourism projects in the area “so the partner farmers can get some additional income.”

The idea of nature conservancy has been borrowed from Africa where farmers are roped in to run protection and tourism projects on their lands.

The first such project is already under way at Gothangaon village near Umred-Paoni-Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary in Nagpur district, where a private tourist resort company is implementing it.

Wildlife managers fancy the idea of nature conservancy for being able to manage crucial areas that serve as dispersal corridors of wild animals. Since most corridors lie in the human-dominated landscapes, dispersing tigers and other animals go without any protection through these areas, often falling prey to poaching.