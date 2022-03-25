Maharashtra: Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana expels its lone MLA Devendra Bhuyar

Over two years after he created history by defeating the then agriculture minister Anil Bonde in the Assembly polls, the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS) expelled its MLA from Varud-Morshi, Devendra Bhuyar, from the organisation.

Former MP and SSS leader Raju Shetti announced the expulsion while addressing a public gathering in Bhuyar’s home district of Amravati on Thursday evening.

Bhuyar, a long-time worker of the farmers’ outfit, had emerged as a giant killer by defeating Bonde in the 2019 polls. His election was marred by violence as the day of polling saw his vehicle being attacked and shots fired at Bhuyar. Back then, his win had drawn parallels with Shetti’s first victory as crowdsourcing had played a major role in funding his election. Bhuyar’s private secretary and campaign manager Roshan Darokar had pointed out then that in many places, villagers pooled in money to buy fuel for their vehicles after the public meetings.

However, differences soon cropped up between Bhuyar and Shetti and allegations were levelled that the latter stalled the MLA’s chances of being inducted in the state Cabinet. Since then, Bhuyar has been allegedly keeping a distance from the organisation and refusing to participate in its events or agitations. Shetti said Bhuyar had even taken off the red badge that SSS members always wear.