Maharashtra: Suspected of being a thief, man tied upside down to tree and beaten to death in Solapur village

Police are in the process of verifying Murthy's call data records for clues.

An unidentified person was allegedly tied to a tree upside down and beaten to death, on suspicion of being a thief, by a group of men at Kumbhari village in Solapur district in the early hours of Wednesday.

An offence of murder has been lodged in this case at the Valsang station of Solapur Rural Police, and four persons have been arrested in connection with the case. They have been identified as Annarao Somling Patil, Yogesh Bhimsha Pujari and Babusha Somling Patil, all residents of Kumbhari village in south Solapur.

Police said that accused Annarao Patil, members of his family and some local residents of Kumbhari village were woken up on Wednesday night after dogs started barking loudly. They saw an unidentified man in the village and nabbed him, suspecting that he was a thief.

They allegedly tied him to a tree upside down and thrashed him with wooden sticks. The man received severe injuries and lost consciousness. Meanwhile, on receiving information about the beating, a team of Vansang police station rushed to the spot.

Police took the injured man to a civic hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Four persons have been arrested in this case under sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and attempts are on to identify the victim, said Assistant Police Inspector Shirish Mangave of Valsang police station.

