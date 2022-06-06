Maharashtra steps up surveillance measures to curb cases of vector-borne diseases

There has been a rise in vector-borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya in Maharashtra in the last three years, official data revealed. In 2019, there were 2,064 cases of dengue and three deaths, while 3,356 cases of dengue and 10 deaths were recorded in 2020. Last year, as many as 12,186 cases of dengue and 32 deaths were reported in Maharashtra. This year, 786 cases of dengue viral fever have been detected between January and March 31.

State surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate said guidelines have been issued to each district to prepare action plans to check vector-borne diseases. “We are seeing a rise in cases as surveillance measures have been strengthened,” he added.

Whereas state entomological officer Dr Mahendra Jagtap admitted that most health staff could not enter people’s homes to check for mosquito-breeding sites during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The state health department has also detected an upswing in the number of malaria cases in Maharashtra in the last few years. From January till May 31, a total of 3,313 cases of malaria and three deaths have been recorded. Last year, 19,304 malaria cases along with 14 deaths from the disease were recorded in Maharashtra.

As part of pre-monsoon preparedness, district collectors have been urged to identify hotspots of vector-borne diseases right up to the tehsil level. Sarpanches have also been directed to take up dengue-prevention programmes. “Community advocacy is important and Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) are trained to mobilise people to do their part and clean up mosquito-breeding sites,” Dr Awate said.

Meanwhile, vaccination against Kyasanur forest disease (monkey fever) in Sindhudurg has helped in curbing new cases. Dr Awate said only seven cases have been recorded so far this year.

Dr Jagtap said Gadchiroli, Chandrapur and Gondia are high-risk districts for malaria and so extra-precautionary measures are being taken there.

According to a report, there has also been a rise in waterborne diseases like dysentery. Till May 31, more than 1,000 cases have been recorded. Last year, 953 cases of dysentery were recorded. So far, there have been 35 cases of cholera and one death. Sources said 24×7 control rooms will be set up at the tehsil level to check the spread of the disease.