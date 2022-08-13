Maharashtra: Surplus August rainfall in state boosts water storage at dams

The rainfall activity over Pune district since the start of August has helped all major dams supplying drinking water to the city reach their full capacity.

On Thursday, the quantum of rainfall over 24 hours in Pune district was 37.1mm. Since June 1, the district has recorded 40 per cent surplus rainfall at 859.9mm.

On Friday, following the release of water from Panshet dam into its downstream Khadakwasla dam, Panshet’s water stock remained at 99.27 per cent of capacity. Khadakwsla had reached 100 per cent storage on Wednesday following the discharge of water from Panchet dam.

The water stocks in other dams, as of Friday, stood at Pavana (97.18 per cent), Varasgaon (96.63 per cent) and Temghar (82.52 per cent. Bhama Askhed, too, currently holds optimum water, data released by Pune’s irrigation department stated.

The catchment areas have been reporting very heavy rainfall all through this week. The rainfall at Temghat over a 24-hour spell was 120mm, with Varasgaon and Panshet following closely at 88mm each.