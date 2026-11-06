Shubham Kurale is a journalist based in Pune and has studied journalism at the Ranade Institute. He ... Read More
More than 61 hours after road blockades disrupted traffic on the Mumbai-Bengaluru National Highway-48, farmers’ union Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana called off its agitation early Friday after sugar mill owners agreed to a payment formula that will ensure sugarcane farmers receive up to Rs 4,200 per tonne.
The agreement was reached late Thursday night at a meeting held at the Kolhapur district collector’s office, attended by Minister Hasan Mushrif, representatives of sugar mill owners, and the Sanghatana led by Raju Shetti.
Shetti, who had initially demanded Rs 4,500 per tonne, agreed to settle for Rs 4,200.
Sugarcane farmers agree to revised formula
“The formula has been finalised. Farmers will receive an initial payment of Rs 3,900 per tonne, followed by Rs 100 at the end of the crushing season. The remaining Rs 200 will be paid before the next crushing season, provided sugar prices remain stable at Rs 45 per kg,” Shetti said.
It was also decided that if sugar prices rise above Rs 45 per kg, 70 per cent of the additional revenue will be passed on to farmers, while the remaining 30 per cent will go to sugar factory owners. This provision is intended to ensure that farmers benefit from any increase in sugar prices, Shetti added.
Traffic resumes on NH-48
Following the agreement, Shetti announced the suspension of the agitation at the Kini toll plaza and at Satara at around 1 am on Friday. He also called off a strike scheduled for Friday.
With the protest ending, traffic on the Pune-Satara-Kolhapur stretch of NH-48, which forms part of the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway, gradually returned to normal.