Maharashtra sugar millers cry foul over lower export quota, not to buy other states’ quota this season

Sugar millers in Maharashtra have voiced their objection to the lower export quota allocated to them when compared to Uttar Pradesh mills. This was despite Maharashtra having exported the most sugar in the 2021-2022 season and the millers in the state confirmed to The Indian Express that they had reached a consensus on not buying third-party quota from other states for exports this season.

The central government announced a mill-wise quota system for exports of 60 lakh tonnes of sugar for this season. The quota has been allocated as per the last three years’ production reported by the state. Of the 60 lakh tonnes, Uttar Pradesh has been allocated 21 lakh tonnes, followed by Maharashtra (19.5 lakh tonnes) Karnataka (8.9 lakh tonnes) and Gujarat (1.9 lakh tonnes).

Last season, the Indian sweetener managed to make its presence felt in markets which otherwise would be cornered by Brazilian sugar. The country, as per final estimates, exported a record 112.36 lakh tonnes of sugar. Thanks to the government allowing the swapping of quotas between mills, Maharashtra ended up exporting around 70 lakh tonnes. The long coastline and easy access to the sea worked to the Maharashtra millers’ advantage.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh exported only 7 lakh tonnes given its industry’s propensity to capture the domestic markets of north and northeast India. Most mills in Maharashtra purchased quotas from UP mills and exported additional sugar.

Even before the start of the export season, mills in Maharashtra carried out an extensive campaign to press for an open general licence (OGL) and to do away with the mill-wise quota. This would help speed up exports and also ensure maximum sugar leaves the country before Brazil, the largest sugar producer, starts its season, they said. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis also met Union ministers to press for the same.

However, the return of the quota system has irked most millers, who feel the process of third-party export on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh millers was becoming cumbersome. This was both time-consuming and unnecessary, they said.

“The OGL method would have allowed us to exploit our proximity to the ports and export sugar. Uttar Pradesh used its road network advantage to corner the domestic sugar markets which we used to cater to earlier,” said a miller from Kolhapur.

Maharashtra mills have unofficially agreed that this year they would not do third-party exports and once they finish their quota they would stop their exports.