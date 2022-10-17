Maharashtra reports new fast-moving sub-variants of Omicron, sounds caution

Maharashtra has seen a rise in new Covid-19 cases this week – an increase of 17.7 per cent compared to last week. The state has also reported new sub-variants of Omicron – BQ.1, BA.2.3.20 apart from XBB, which is a recombinant of BA.2.75 and BJ.1. With new Covid-19 strains emerging, Maharashtra surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate has sounded a note of caution, especially with several festivals coming up apart from the onset of winter.

He said whole genome sequencing of samples has shown that the proportion of BA.2.75 has decreased to 76 per cent from 95 per cent. “However, Maharashtra has reported XBB, which is a new variant with a growth advantage over BA.2.75 and immune evasive properties. Apart from this, the state has reported BA.2.3.20 and BQ.1 variants for the first time in India,” Dr Awate said.

“These are fast-moving variants of Omicron – XBB is a recombinant of BA.2.75 and BJ.1. Till now we have sequenced samples in October and found 63 from Pune with XBB,” Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, Maharashtra coordinator for genome sequencing, told indianexpress.com. Whether it is clinically severe will be assessed this week by researchers, he added.

Dr Awate said the state has reported BA.2.3.20 and BQ.1— an offspring of the Omicron Covid variant for the first time. “We have found these variants as part of genome sequencing efforts,” said a state official, adding that these sub-variants have several mutations but so far little was known about how severe the disease may be. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, BQ.1 sub-variant makes up one in 10 new cases in the US.

“…Don’t ignore Flu-like symptoms. Seek medical advice at the earliest. Observe Covid Appropriate behaviour at public places, vaccination should be completed as per GoI guidelines, people with comorbidities need to take extra precautions while visiting public places and persons suffering with Influenza like illness should avoid public contacts as much as possible,” a state health department statement said Monday.

There are 2,802 active cases in Maharashtra. Mumbai circle reported 153 new cases while Pune circle reported 24 new cases Monday.

First case of BQ.1 subvariant of Omicron detected in Pune sample

Maharashtra has reported its first case of BQ.1 sub-variant of Omicron. The sample was from Pune and seems to be an imported case. Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that BQ.1 subvariant makes up one in 10 new cases in the US. Experts have said that BQ.1 is a subset of the Omicron variant BA.5. However, this lineage was not dominant in the country. However, as a precaution, Covid-appropriate behaviour should be adopted, experts said.