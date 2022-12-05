Fifteen Maharashtra students hurt in a bus accident near Lohagad Fort

As many as 15 students from Raigad district in Maharashtra sustained minor injuries when a bus carrying them lost control and veered off the road into a slope and turned on its side near Lohagad Fort in Pune district on Sunday afternoon, police said. The students of a private coaching institute in Pen town, Raigad, were returning after a trip to the historic fort along with their teachers and other staff members. One staff member also suffered injuries, they said.

Lonavala Rural Police said the accident took place at 4 pm in Dudhiware Pass near the fort, around 12 kilometres from Lonavala hill station and 60 kilometres from Pune city.

“When the bus was passing through the Dudhiware Pass, the driver lost control of the vehicle, and it veered off the road and skidded down a slope and turned on its side. Fifteen students and one staff member sustained minor injuries. All were taken to a nearby hospital and were discharged after receiving first aid or some basic treatment for injuries.” said an officer from Lonavala Rural police station.

The students of the Arya Coaching Classes belonged to different schools in Pen town. The students, teachers and staff members from the institute started their journey in the early hours of Sunday.