Maharashtra: Two-day strike unlikely to affect services, say power companies

The two-day nationwide strike call given by various trade unions will not affect power services in Pune, said Sachin Talewar, chief engineer, MSEDCL (Pune Zone). “Due care has been taken to ensure supply to 32 lakh MSEDCL consumers and there is no reason to fear load shedding,” he added.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

When contacted, Vijay Singhal, chairman and managing director, MSEDCL, told indianexpress.com that talks were underway with the unions to resolve the issue. “There have been some minor incidents like a generation plant being affected in Nashik but we are managing the show,” Singhal added.

“We have made power purchase agreements and the strike is unlikely to affect consumer services. Around 75 per cent employees and staff of the MSEDCL in Pune zone have not joined the stir. We have not planned any load shedding,” Talewar said.

Moreover, the state government has invoked the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA), barring employees of state-run electricity companies from joining the two-day nationwide strike on March 28 and 29.

Notably, over 25 unions having a membership of 85,000 workers in state-run Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited, Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company limited and Maharashtra State Electricity Generation Company limited have joined the strike opposing ‘privatisation’ of power firms.

Meanwhile, State Energy Minister Nitin Raut has issued an official statement to assure workers that the government will not privatise power firms.

The state energy minister also said that he will hold a meeting on Tuesday with the representatives of the trade unions to discuss their demands. “We anticipate a jump in power demand owing to rising temperatures. Also, board examinations are underway and there are other concerns that need to be addressed,” Raut said while urging the unions to withdraw the strike.