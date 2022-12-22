Maharashtra steps up genome sequencing amid rising Covid cases in China, other countries

In the wake of rising Covid cases in China and other countries, Maharashtra has stepped up whole genome sequencing with the state health department instructing districts to send samples that have tested positive for Covid-19 to seven laboratories.

Dr Pradeep Awate, Maharashtra surveillance officer, told The Indian Express “We are stepping up whole genome sequencing. Each district will have a nodal officer who will send the positive samples to the coordinating officials in Maharashtra.”

Apart from Pune’s B J Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital, which has the facility for genome sequencing, national laboratories like National Institute of Virology, National AIDS Research Institute and others will be undertaking the effort.

Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, state coordinator for genome sequencing, said that they have already started getting enquiries from districts like Jalgaon and Solapur on the number of samples. So far, some districts have few cases as there has been an overall decline in Covid positivity rate in Maharashtra. As of December 21, there are 135 active Covid cases in Maharashtra.

During the pandemic, Dr Karyakarte said, they had sequenced 5,000 samples at the laboratory of the B J Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital and had coordinated almost 35,000 samples from across districts in Maharashtra for genome sequencing.

On why genome sequencing is important, Dr Karyakarte said, “We have seen during Covid-19 how each new wave was caused by a major variant when there was large scale change in surface antigen of SARS-CoV 2. For example, the original Wuhan strain mutated into alpha that caused a wave, then delta led to another severe wave and then the Omicron related wave was seen. Presently, the XBB recombinant variant has led to another surge. However, as on date, hospitalisations are few and those who need to complete the vaccination and take the booster dose must do so on priority.”

Dr Vineeta Bal, noted immunologist at Indian Institute of Science Education and Research in Pune, said we were moving in the correct direction by commencing with airport surveillance and stepping up genome sequencing. “There have been a few reported cases of BF.7 and assuming that the China strain is a close cousin of Omicron, those who got infected with Omicron are better off at this moment as their immunity has been triggered,” Dr Bal said.

Prof Kiran Kondabagil, Prof, Department of Biosciences and Bio-engineering, IIT Bombay, and one of the founders of Haystack Analytics — one of the first startups to collaborate with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to track Covid variants since 2020, said that the virus is constantly changing and gathering mutations.

“Every once in a while a variant that is universally fitter (fitness is primarily measured by growth rate) remains the dominant variant until a better one comes around. Whole genome sequencing is the only way to track the rise and fall of the variants and understanding the complete mutational landscape of these variants is important for modifying RT-PCR protocols for diagnosis,” he said.

Meanwhile, in light of the new threat, the government on December 21 recommended that all eligible persons must take the booster dose and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour along with new testing drives at airports. To understand where people stand on taking the booster dose, LocalCircles, a community social media platform, conducted a fresh survey which received feedback from 19,988 citizens across 309 districts of India.

As much as 66 per cent of the respondents were men while 34 per cent respondents were women. “The survey conducted from October to December this year showed that 28 per cent Indians surveyed have taken the Covid booster, eight per cent will take it within the next 30 days and 64 per cent are reluctant,” Sachin Taparia, Founder of Local Circles said.