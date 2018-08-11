Maharashtra: State urges civic bodies to follow MPCB rules for dealing with slaughterhouse waste

The MPCB has already closed down slaughterhouses under a few local civic bodies as there was no ETP at these facilities. (Photo for representational purpose) The MPCB has already closed down slaughterhouses under a few local civic bodies as there was no ETP at these facilities. (Photo for representational purpose)

The state government has directed all local civic bodies to strictly implement rules framed by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) for handling and processing the waste generated by slaughterhouses run by them. It has also warned that strict action will be taken against “illegal” slaughterhouses, which were running without the permission of MPCB or the local civic body.

“It is necessary for all urban local bodies to follow the guidelines of the pollution control board, to treat the waste generated at the slaughterhouses run by the civic body, as per the recommendations of the Public Accounts Committee,” stated a government resolution (GR).

The MPCB had made it mandatory to set up an Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) to treat the waste generated in slaughterhouses and to ensure that no untreated waste was released. The remains of the animals also have to be disposed of in accordance with the guidelines of the MPCB.

“It is necessary to take permission of the pollution control board for developing and operating a slaughterhouse and it is mandatory to set up an ETP to treat the waste generated at the facility,” stated the GR.

The MPCB has already closed down slaughterhouses under a few local civic bodies as there was no ETP at these facilities.

The state government also warned civic bodies to ensure that meat was not sold in the open. “The authorities should take serious measures and should not allow selling of meat in the open … those urban local bodies, in need of technical assistance for setting up ETPs, should be provided necessary help. In any situation, there should not be release of untreated sewage water on the roads. The Public Accounts Committee has pointed out that illegal slaughterhouses are operating without the permission of local civic bodies and the MPCB, while recommending strict action against them,” stated the government said.

