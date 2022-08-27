scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Maharashtra state-run power utility on ‘action mode’ to reduce electricity loss

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited will implement a rigorous theft detection drive and immediately replace faulty meters.

Electricity theft, improper metering, unauthorised power supply or hooking on electricity lines, errors in meter reading, incorrect multiplying factors and incorrect electricity bills are contributing to the increase in commercial losses in Maharashtra. (file)

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), the government-run power utility in the state, has embarked on a drive to reduce power loss.

In the campaign, which is currently being implemented on more than 230 feeders in 16 zones of MSEDCL, action will be taken against power theft, faulty meters will be replaced, aerial bunch conductors, multi-meter boxes and capacitor banks will be installed and electricity load will be balanced, chairman and managing director of MSEDCL, Vijay Singhal said in a statement in Pune Friday.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at a recent Cabinet meeting had emphasised on reducing electricity loss to provide quality services to customers who pay their electricity bills regularly and to improve the financial condition of MSEDCL.

Singhal said that the campaign will be implemented to reduce the energy loss on some distribution feeders with more than 50 percent power loss in the city, which has benefited from the Restructured Accelerated Power Development and Reforms Programme (R-APDRP) and Integrated Power Development Scheme(IPDS) already implemented by MSEDCL.

The main objective of the Central Government-funded Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) to be implemented by the MSEDCL is aimed at reducing energy loss. The state power utility has decided to implement a rigorous theft detection drive.

It is important to improve the metering of distribution lines, upload the readings taken by Automatic meter reading system (AMR) and Meter reading Instrument (MRI), ensure that the distribution transformer from which electricity is supplied to the customer is in the billing system or not, and conduct proper energy audits to identify the causes of electricity losses and take appropriate measures, Singhal said.

A rigorous theft detection drive to be implemented

Electricity theft, improper metering, unauthorised power supply or hooking on electricity lines, errors in meter reading, incorrect multiplying factors and incorrect electricity bills are contributing to the increase in commercial losses in Maharashtra. In order to reduce the loss, MSEDCL will implement a rigorous theft detection drive on electricity thieves and immediately replace faulty meters. The new campaign will also ensure that the meter reading remains accurate and meter boxes are installed on electricity poles, Singhal said.

Aging infrastructure and equipment, hanging power lines, imbalance of electricity load, setting up distribution transformers far from sub-stations, overloaded power lines and low voltage power supply are various reasons that lead to increase in technical losses, the MSEDCL chief said.

He pointed out that the use of aerial bunch conductors, use of curved power cables, feeder separation, control of reactive power in distribution lines and reduction of technical losses by using high quality distribution transformers will be achieved through the campaign.

First published on: 27-08-2022 at 11:29:53 am
