Maharashtra state govt issues own by-laws for disposal of waste

TO ENSURE proper handling and disposal of waste, and maintaining hygienic conditions while doing so, the Maharashtra government has framed by-laws that includes mandatory provisions for user charges and fines for violation. While the state government has increased the user charges for residential properties, it has decreased the amount for commercial properties, in comparison to the by-laws framed by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Last year, the state government had asked all municipal corporations in the state to frame by-laws to incorporate provisions of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, issued by the Union government, but most civic bodies failed to do so within the deadline of one year. Now the state government has framed the by-laws itself, and these will come into effect immediately. Civic bodies that have any objections to the by-laws can submit their say within 15 days.

As per the state government’s by-laws, residential properties would have to pay Rs 60 per month user charge for collection of waste from home. while the PMC had fixed Rs 50 as the user charge.

The state government has decided to impose user charge of Rs 90 per month for offices and commercial properties, while the PMC was charging Rs 100 per month.

Restaurants and hotels benefit from the state’s by-laws, as they will have to pay only Rs 120 and Rs 150 per month, respectively, while PMC was charging both Rs 500.

The civic body was also charging hospitals, educational institutions, religious institutions, office and wedding halls Rs 500 per month. The state government has changed the rates to Rs 120 for hospitals, Rs 90 for educational institutions, religious institutions and offices, and Rs 300 for wedding halls.

The state government’s fines for violation of by-laws, for residential properties, is also lower. The PMC charges Rs 200 for non-segregation of waste in the first case, Rs 300 in the second case and Rs 400 in the third case. The state government, however, has decided on a fine of Rs 60 for the first case, Rs 120 for the second case and Rs 180 for the third case.

However, the state government has imposed higher fines on bulk generators of waste — Rs 500, Rs 750 and Rs 1,000 in the first, second and third case, while the state government’s fine amount is Rs 5,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 in the first, second and third case. The PMC imposed a fine of Rs 200 on those burning waste, while the state government has decided to fine them Rs 500.

The state government has specified that solid waste can only be carried in vehicles that are designed to cover the waste, and loaded in a way that prevents any of it from falling off. The by-laws also bar anyone from cooking, bathing, spitting, urinating, defecating, feeding animals or birds in any public place, except in public facilities specifically provided for any of these purposes.

The by-laws ban burning of any type of solid waste at any private or public property.