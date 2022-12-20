scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Maharashtra State Commission for Women takes ‘serious note’ of panel to track interfaith marriages

The Maharashtra government’s decision to set up a state-level committee to ‘monitor’ interfaith marriages has not gone down well with women activists and NGOs in the state.

Senior women activists met MSCW chairperson Rupali Chakankar and members Rupwate and Advocate Gauri Chabria on December 19. (Express Photo)
The Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) has taken “serious note” of the state government’s new Government Resolution on setting up a state-level committee to ‘monitor’ interfaith marriages.

“After meeting and hearing the concerns of the activists and receiving their written appeals, we have taken serious note of the same and will initiate the necessary communication with the state government,” MSCW member Utkarsha Rupwate told The Indian Express.

“On any policy, decision or Government Resolution being issued by the state government that concerns any issue related to women, the state government is expected to consult/inform/take feedback from the state commission for women. But in this particular Government Resolution, the MSCW has not been approached at all,” Rupwate said.

Senior women activists and representatives of more than 14 NGOs met MSCW chairperson Rupali Chakankar and members Rupwate and Advocate Gauri Chabria on December 19 and demanded that the state Government Resolution be immediately withdrawn as it violates the rights and freedoms guaranteed in the Constitution of India to every citizen.

The Government Resolution issued by the Maharashtra Women and Child Development Department on December 13 said that the “inter-faith marriage-family coordination committee (state level)” will primarily look into tabulating data on the number of marriages in existence and look into issues faced by women.

“If this Government Resolution aims to protect and promote the rights of women and the institution of family, reinstate dialogue in bereaved families, there are enough laws, sections of the Indian Penal Code and support systems like counselling centres, support centres to play this role. Instead of strengthening these existing systems, convening an ad-hoc committee only raises doubts about the intentions of the move. Interestingly, individuals across religious communities, caste, languages and within same caste, community, religion, languages may have different (negative) experiences, then why single out only inter-religious marriages?” activists have said.

The activists said the Government Resolution intrudes into the privacy of an individual, adding that there is no supporting research or data to support the need for it.

Meanwhile, a public protest was held in Pune on Monday evening by the Stree Mukti Andolan Sampark Samiti and various other groups. Manisha Gupte, one of the convenors of the Samiti, said that laws should be properly implemented to protect citizens’ right to safety while they enter, stay in or exit any relationship. The state should guarantee this right to everyone, irrespective of caste, religion, gender or sexuality, Gupte added.

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 03:37:06 pm
