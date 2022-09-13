Maharashtra State closed Squash Championships in city from Sept 14

A total of 316 squash players from over 24 districts in Maharashtra will be seen in action at the Maharashtra State Closed Squash Championship.

Organised by Maharashtra State Racquets Association, Ekta Yuvak Vikas Mandal and Poona District Squash Racquets Association under the auspices of Squash Rackets Association of India(SRAI), the tournament will be played at The Westin Hotel, Koregaon Park and RSI Club Camp September 14-17.

The players will be seen in action at the event which will be played in the Under 11, 13, 15, 17, 19 boys and girls, Mens and Womens Open, Over 35, Over 45 and Over 55 Categories. The winner and runner up will get a trophy, certificates and points.