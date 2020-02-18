Maharashtra State board issues HSC exam guidelines

At least 8,43,552 boys and 6,61,325 girls from 9,923 junior colleges across the state are appearing for the exams this year. In Pune division, 2,55,044 students have registered for the exams. At least 8,43,552 boys and 6,61,325 girls from 9,923 junior colleges across the state are appearing for the exams this year. In Pune division, 2,55,044 students have registered for the exams.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) issued guidelines on Monday for students who are taking the HSC exams from February 18 to March 18.

Shakuntala Kale, chairperson, MSBSHSE, said students will have to report to exam centres at 10.30 am — 30 minutes before the examination — and be seated. After the final bell goes off at 11 am, students cannot enter the exam hall unless the exam centre head grants special permission in case of an emergency.

There are 3,036 examcentres across the nine divisions of Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amaravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan. MSBSHSE officials said local police have already issued prohibitory orders, banning use of loudspeakers and movement within 200 metres of exam centres. The maximum number of students registered are from the science stream (5,85,736), followed by arts (4,75,134) and commerce (3,86,784), while 57,373 students for the Minimum Competency Vocational Course (MCVC).

Two years ago, the state board was stung by a series of paper leaks following which anti-copying measures were made stringent. From separate barcodes on every supplementary and main answersheet to bringing question papers in sealed envelopes directly to the classroom, which will be opened in the presence of the student to restricting entry-exit timings of students, the measures this year have been made stringent. The number of flying squads have been increased to 273 across the state.

Kale said that special efforts are being made to reduce the stress on students.

“The timetable for the exam was declared on November 18, months in advance to avoid last-minute chaos and anxiety among students. We have tried to keep a gap of at least one day between two exams. The students will get the question paper 10 minutes before the exam. Special arrangements for counselling of students have been made with at least one counsellor appointed per district. Also, those students who missed practical examinations for medical or other reasons will get a second chance to appear for out-of-turn exams on March 19 and 20,” she said.

The information technology (IT) exam for which 1,33,738 students have registered will be held online across 1,669 centres while the general knowledge exam for which 3,466 candidates have registered will be conducted across 42 centres.

In terms of special facilities for students, the board has allowed the use of calculators for subjects like mathematics, book keeping and accountancy besides physics and chemistry for learning disabled and autistic students.

“Students are expected to carry plain calculators. No kind of electronic devices will be allowed inside the exam hall and students should not argue. Use of calculators in mobile phones or other electronic devices will not be allowed,” said Kale.

