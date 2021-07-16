Maharashtra SSC website crashes within minutes of results being declared, servers fail to handle load

Within minutes of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declaring the results for SSC or Class 10 board examination, the website on which the results were to be displayed crashed.

Worried students immediately started tagging the Chief Minister’s office and Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, asking them to resolve the situation.

Results of nearly 16 lakh candidates were declared by the state board by 1 pm on Friday, which can be accessed on the official websites — result.mh-ssc.ac.in and http://www.mahahsscboard.in.

Speaking on the development, Dinkar Patil, Chairman, MSBSHSE, said, “We had taken all precautions and were prepared to handle the load and yet somehow, the server crashed. We are continuously in touch with the technical team. The site should be working within 30 minutes.”