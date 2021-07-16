Maharashtra SSC results out, 99.95% students pass examination

In all, 83,262 students received more than 90% marks and 957 students got 100% marks.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on Friday announced the Class X results and said 99.95% students have passed in the examination.

Of the 15,75,806 students who had registered for the examination, schools sent assessment reports for 15,75,752 of which 15,74,994 students have passed.

This is the highest pass percentage of the Secondary School Certificate board so far. Compared to the previous year, board results have improved by 4.65%.

Among the nine divisions, Konkan has 100% pass percentage while the was clocked at Nagpur at 99.94%. At least 27 subjects have 100% pass percentage.

In all, 83,262 students received more than 90% marks and 957 students got 100% marks. Nine schools in the state received zero percent results.

Dinkar Patil, chairman, Maharashtra state education board, declared the results while assuring that all students will get seats in Class XI, FYJC. The CET for admissions to first year junior college is expected before August 21, said Patil.

As board exams were cancelled this year owing to the pandemic, internal assessments were used to calculate the marks.

Of the students who failed, 368 qualified for ATKT while 916 are eligible for a re-examination.