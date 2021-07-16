Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: Pass percentage of 99.96 in Pune Division, 79 students get 100 pc marks

For repeater candidates, 92.95 pass percentage was recorded in Pune district, 97.82 per cent in Ahmednagar district and 83.28 per cent in Solapur district, taking the overall pass percentage for repeater students in Pune Division to 91.86 per cent. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

The pass percentage of Class 10 students in Pune Division, which includes Pune, Ahmednagar and Solapur districts, stood at 99.96, which was marginally higher than the average state pass percentage of 99.95.

Of the 2,65,714 registered candidates from Pune Division, assessments of 2,65,801 were submitted by schools to the education board, of which 2,65,704 students cleared SSC.

Of the 1,30,029 Class 10 students from Pune district, 1,30,023 appeared for the exam. As many as 1,29,962 students passed in the examination, taking the total pass percentage to 99.95 for Pune district. Both Ahmednagar and Solapur districts saw a pass percentage of 99.97.

For repeater candidates, 92.95 pass percentage was recorded in Pune district, 97.82 per cent in Ahmednagar district and 83.28 per cent in Solapur district, taking the overall pass percentage for repeater students in Pune Division to 91.86 per cent.

Of the nine schools in the state which had zero per cent results, two are in Pune Division while of 957 students who received 100 per cent marks across the state, 79 are from Pune Division.

A total of 179 students from the division will have to take a re-exam while 72 students passed with ATKT in Pune Division.