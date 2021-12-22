Pune: Principals relieved after SSC, HSC timetable declared, welcome 30-min extra time

In a relief for principals of SSC-board affiliated schools across Pune, the Maharashtra state board finally declared the timetable for the written examinations for SSC and HSC 2022, making it easier for schools to convince students to get serious about exam preparation. Last week, school education minister Varsha Gaikwad had announced offline written examinations for Class X, XII in March 2022. On Tuesday, the detailed day-wise schedule was declared on the board’s website, http://www.mahasscboard.in, for students.

One of the major changes this year is the additional writing time for all students i.e. 30 minutes extra for the 80-mark theory paper and 15 minutes extra for the 60-mark theory exam.

Principals welcomed this move saying it would boost the morale of students. “Actually, students have barely got any writing practice since last entire year was online education. This year too, they started coming to school in the first week of October and even then, not all students came to school. Their writing speed has decreased a lot and by the time they recover it with practice, exams will be here. If during the exam, a student knows the answer but cannot finish the paper due to slow speed, it will affect them badly. Hence, it is a very wise decision to allow extra time for writing, it will boost students morale,” said Sanjeev Yadav, principal, Girme High School, Wanowrie.

Also Read | MSBSHSE Maharashtra board Class 10, 12 board exams timetable released

More importantly, the declaration of examinations has brought in a change of attitude in students, according to school principals.

“Last year, board examinations had been cancelled due to the Covid-19 situation and many students assumed that this year it would be the same, since dates for board examinations were not declared. Hence, when we held the school terminal exams a couple of months ago, the students’ response was very casual, with not everyone taking it (exam). Even those who took the exams, did not prepare seriously. But since the announcement this week, we are seeing a change in attitude as attendance in class is improving, students are asking about prelim exams. It will be easier for us to make students take preparation more seriously, since now they know for sure that written examination is taking place,” said Meena Rane, principal (secondary section), Muktangan School, Parvati.