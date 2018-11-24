Maharashtra: SSC exams begin from March 1, HSC from February 21

The state education board has released the dates for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination. While SSC exams for both the revised and old patterns will be conducted between March 1 and March 22, 2019, the HSC exams (general, bi-focal, and vocational) will be conducted between February 21 and March 20.

The circular, released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, mentioned the release of detailed timetables for fresh SSC and HSC examinations on the board’s website, http://www.mahahss-cboard.maharashtra.gov.in. It also stated that the timetable was for informational purposes only, and directed students to confirm the dates with the hard copy provided at their schools and junior colleges.

According to the circular, the dates for the supplementary SSC exam will be released separately. This will be the last opportunity for students taking supplementary exam for old pattern because of the change in the SSC exam pattern from the 2018-19 academic year.