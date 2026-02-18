Maharashtra SSC board exams to begin Friday, over 16 lakh students set to appear

The highest number of candidates will be appearing for the examination in the Mumbai division at 3,49,873 followed by the Pune division at 2,78,145

Written by: Soham Shah
2 min readPuneFeb 18, 2026 08:05 PM IST
For mental health support, 10 counselors have been appointed at the state board level, while two counselors have been appointed at the divisional board level for each district, who will be available to students over the phone.For mental health support, 10 counselors have been appointed at the state board level, while two counselors have been appointed at the divisional board level for each district, who will be available to students over the phone. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Over 16.15 lakh students are set to appear in the 2026 Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC) class 10 board examinations beginning on February 20. The exams take off with the first language paper on day one and will end on March 18.

8,65,740 students appearing for the examination are male, 7,49,736 students are female, and 13 students are transgender. In total, 16,15,489 students will be appearing for the exam which will be conducted across 5111 centres in the state. An increase of 3879 students has been observed in 2026 as compared to the previous year. Students from 23,683 schools have registered from across the state.

At a press conference on February 18, Nandkumar Bedse, interim Chairperson of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), informed that 554 of the 5111 examination centres lack CCTV cameras. 191 examination centres have been declared as sensitive centres that are prone to malpractices. 42 of these sensitive centres lack CCTV cameras and examination staff at these centres have been transferred. Approval of 31 examination centres where malpractice cases were found last year has been revoked.

The highest number of candidates will be appearing for the examination in the Mumbai division at 3,49,873 followed by the Pune division at 2,78,145. The Nagpur division has 1,53,890 candidates, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division has 1,91,952 candidates, Kolhapur has 1,32,808 candidates, Amravati has 1,65,318 candidates, Nashik has 2,06,636 candidates, Latur has 1,11,088 candidates, and Konkan has 25,779 candidates.

Instructions for students

Candidates have been instructed to reach their examination centres at least half an hour before the scheduled start time. Students appearing for the morning session must be present in the examination hall by 10.30 am, while those appearing for the afternoon session must report by 2.30 pm. As per existing norms, an additional 10 minutes will be provided at the end of the stipulated examination time. Cases will be filed under the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices Act, 1982, if malpractice cases are found at any examination centre.

Mental health support for students

For mental health support, 10 counselors have been appointed at the state board level, while two counselors have been appointed at the divisional board level for each district, who will be available to students over the phone.

The counsellors’ helpline numbers are: 9960644411, 7972573742, 9834984583, 9359978315, 8169202214, 9371661255, 7208421381, 7701956068, 8421159528, 9404783996.

Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Galgotias University professor Neha (L); and the robodog the university displayed during the AI summit (R)
Galgotias University issues apology after controversy, says 'representative ill-informed'
Mona Singh Barun Sobti in Kohrra 2
Why Sudip Sharma's Kohrra 2 is a chilling warning about Punjab's next generation
UK tourist Hong Kong Airport
British tourist damages kiosks at Hong Kong International Airport, could face up to 10 years in prison
IND vs NED
India vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Delhi and Paris reach out across traditional divides, advocate third way
C Raja Mohan writes: With Emmanuel Macron’s visit, Delhi and Paris chart a 'third way', across traditional divides
Live Blog
Advertisement