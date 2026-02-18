Maharashtra SSC board exams to begin Friday, over 16 lakh students set to appear

For mental health support, 10 counselors have been appointed at the state board level, while two counselors have been appointed at the divisional board level for each district, who will be available to students over the phone. (File Photo)

Over 16.15 lakh students are set to appear in the 2026 Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC) class 10 board examinations beginning on February 20. The exams take off with the first language paper on day one and will end on March 18.

8,65,740 students appearing for the examination are male, 7,49,736 students are female, and 13 students are transgender. In total, 16,15,489 students will be appearing for the exam which will be conducted across 5111 centres in the state. An increase of 3879 students has been observed in 2026 as compared to the previous year. Students from 23,683 schools have registered from across the state.

At a press conference on February 18, Nandkumar Bedse, interim Chairperson of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), informed that 554 of the 5111 examination centres lack CCTV cameras. 191 examination centres have been declared as sensitive centres that are prone to malpractices. 42 of these sensitive centres lack CCTV cameras and examination staff at these centres have been transferred. Approval of 31 examination centres where malpractice cases were found last year has been revoked.