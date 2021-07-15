Maharashtra SSC board exam results to be out tomorrow at 1 pm

Nearly 17 lakh students had registered for the SSC exams in the academic year 2020-21. (Representational)

The Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the result for Class 10, Secondary School Certificate (SSC) students based on internal assessments on Friday, July 16 at 1 pm.

The results will be available on the official websites — http://result.mh-ssc.ac.in and http://www.mahahsscboard.in, — from where they can be downloaded and a print out of subject-wise marks can be taken by the students.

Earlier, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had confirmed that the results will be out by July 15 and a Common Entrance Test (CET) for Class 11 admissions be conducted by the end of July or the first week of August.

Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic situation, this year, Class 10, SSC board exams had been cancelled.

According to the evaluation pattern declared earlier by the board, students have been assessed based on previous year’s performance and internal tests with each subject carrying 100 marks. Of this, 50 per cent marks would be calculated as per Class 9 results of the student, 30 marks would be based on internal assessment based on the entire year’s performance and the remaining 20 marks would be calculated as per oral/practical/homework done by students.

A seven-member committee had been formed at every school level headed by the school principal, which was entrusted to ensure that no malpractice takes place in assessment and disciplinary action is initiated by the committee for the same. If any student is not happy with their results or evaluation pattern, they will have the option to appear for Class Improvement Scheme exams which will be conducted once the pandemic situation is under control.