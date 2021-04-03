Maharashtra: Special arrangements being made to ensure vaccination drive doesn’t get affected

With more restrictions having been put in place in Maharashtra to curb the rapidly growing coronavirus numbers, state authorities are making special arrangements to ensure that the vaccination drive does not get affected.

State health secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas told The Indian Express that the vaccination campaign would continue as earlier. The number of vaccinations in Maharashtra crossed 70 lakh on Friday.

“We will issue permission for vaccination if required. There is enthusiasm among people as seen by the number of inoculations done till date,” Dr Vyas said.

Vyas said the state had an adequate stock of about 30 lakh vaccine doses and all efforts were being made to encourage citizens in the 45-plus age group to come out in large numbers while following the Covid19 protocols, and get the vaccine.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

The total number of vaccine doses administered in India reached seven crore on Friday. After Maharashtra, the maximum number of doses has been given in Uttar Pradesh (64 lakh), and Rajasthan (61 lakh).

In Maharashtra, 7.8 lakh people have received the second dose of the vaccine as well.

Till April 2, a total of 8.95 lakh persons have been vaccinated in Pune district of which over four lakh are from the city, 3.29 lakh from Pune rural and 1.59 lakh from Pimpri Chinchwad, said Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, deputy director of health, Pune circle said.

On Friday, 35,173 persons in the 45-plus age group received the vaccine shot in Pune district. A total of 69,845 doses were administered on Friday, including the first and second doses for all eligible age groups and priority workers.

Pune district has also declared Mission 100 days for vaccinating citizens and ramp up daily inoculation numbers up to a lakh. A request has been made to the central government to allow the vaccination of everyone above 18 years of age.