Maharashtra: Soldier killed in Shopian encounter cremated with full state honours

The last rites of 24-year-old soldier Romit Chavan, who was one of the two Army personnel killed in an encounter with terrorists in south Kashmir’s Shopian on February 19 (Saturday), were performed with full state honours in Maharashtra’s Sangli district on Monday.

Chavan’s mortal remains were brought to Shigaon village in Islampur taluka of Sangli on Sunday.

Maharashtra Minister for Water Resources Jayant Patil, who is also the guardian minister for Sangli district, tweeted in Marathi on Monday, “I paid my tributes to Romit Chavan on the banks of Warana river. Romit was martyred while fighting with terrorists at the young age of 24. Walwa will never forget the supreme sacrifice made by him for the nation.”

Patil further said: “Romit always dreamt of joining the Army to serve the country and fulfilled his dream. He was known as a brave and conscientious soldier. It is painful that a soldier who revered his motherland passed away at such a young age.”

Chavan is survived by his parents and younger sister.

Chavan and Santosh Yadav, soldiers from the 1 Rashtriya Rifles, were killed in a gunfight with terrorists that followed a joint operation by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and paramilitary forces at Chermarg village in the Zainpora sector of Shopian. One militant was gunned down in the operation.