Follow Us:
Sunday, May 31, 2020
COVID19

Maharashtra: Solapur Deputy Mayor allowed to go home after he starts sneezing

Sangvi police inspector Dnyaneshwar Sable on Sunday said Kale was picked up from his residence in Solapur on Friday and brought to Sangvi police station in connection with a cheating case on Saturday.

By: Express News Service | Pune | Published: May 31, 2020 11:47:14 pm
Solapur Deputy Mayor, cheating cases, Pune news, Maharashtra news, indian express news “During his medical examination, it was found that he had fever. In the evening, he began to sneeze and complained of sore throat. We then allowed him to go after serving him a notice. He has been asked to report back after seven days,” he said. (Representational)

Solapur Deputy Mayor Rajesh Kale, brought by police to Pimpri-Chinchwad on Saturday in connection with a cheating case, was allowed to go home after he started sneezing and complained of sore throat.

Sangvi police inspector Dnyaneshwar Sable on Sunday said Kale was picked up from his residence in Solapur on Friday and brought to Sangvi police station on Saturday. “He was taken into custody in connection with a cheating case. A family had lodged a complaint against him for cheating them while selling a flat to them. The family alleged the flat they lived in was sold to at least 10 people by Kale,” said Sabale.

“During his medical examination, it was found that he had fever. In the evening, he began to sneeze and complained of sore throat. We then allowed him to go after serving him a notice. He has been asked to report back after seven days,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 31: Latest News

Advertisement