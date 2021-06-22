SME sector waits for special Covid-19 vaccination drive, fears third wave surge

A vaccination camp in ESIS Hospital in Navi Mumbai. The Maharashtra government allowed free vaccination for every citizen above the age of 18 years from Monday. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

Small and medium scale industries’ wait for special vaccination camps for its employees seems to be unending even though larger companies in Pimpri Chinchwad and Chakan have managed to get substantial portions of their direct and indirect employees vaccinated. With talks of a possible third wave gaining grounds, these units are now worried about a possible surge in new Covid-19 infections in their workforce if an ample number of their employees are not vaccinated soon.

The Maharashtra government had allowed free vaccination for every citizen above the age of 18 years from Monday. Prior to that, private hospitals were vaccinating citizens between the age group of 18-44 years. Government centres had continued with their free vaccinations for citizens above the 45-years age group.

Back then, the SME sector had asked the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation to earmark dedicated vaccination centres for its employees. Sandeep Belsare, chairman of Pimpri Chinchwad Small Scale Industries Association, said the association has been raising the demand for long but it is “yet to see the light of the day.”

Majority of the industrial workers, representatives of the sector said, are in the age group of 18-44 years, and thus the government’s free doses have not helped many.

Abhay Bhor, president of the Forum of Small Scale Industries Association, alleged that both the civic body and the industries ministry have turned a blind eye towards the needs of the sector. “What the government fails to see is that industrial workers stay in residential areas, so if one of them is infected, they can spread the infection to others,” Bhor explained.

Bigger companies, Belsare said, have managed to book doses for their workers, but the exorbitant costs of the vaccines in the private sector does not allow small scale industries to book in bulk.

With an eye on the upcoming elections, Bhor pointed out how the political classes have started conducting special vaccination drives in their wards. But the sector, which is providing employment to over 3-4 lakh people in the area, have not got any doses. “We demand the industry ministry steps in and earmarks 25 per cent of the doses for the SME sector. These should be only for the workers and given in the industrial area,” Bhor said.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.