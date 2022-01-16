Maharashtra: Six ‘jaat panchayat’ members booked for social boycott of 13 intercaste couples, families in Sangli

The Sangli police have booked six ‘jaat panchayat’ members for alleged social boycott of 13 intercaste married couples and their families.

The complainant in the case is a 42-year-old resident of Islampur taluka of Sangli district who belongs to the Nandiwale community, a nomadic tribe. An FIR has been registered at the Palus police station under the provisions of the Maharashtra Protection of People from Social Boycott (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2017 and IPC sections on unlawful assembly.

A police officer from the Palus police station said that the six persons booked had organised a ‘jaat panchayat’ meeting on January 9 afternoon at the Sangdewadi village and decided to boycott families of couples who had married out of their caste. They also allegedly threatened to boycott anyone who went to the police against their decision.

Inspector Vikas Jadhav, in-charge of the Palus police station, said: “Till now a total of 13 couples have approached us. We have booked six people who organised the Jaat Panchayat and passed the decision.” Officials said that if more couples approach them with complaints, their names will be incorporated into the case.

The Maharashtra Protection of People from Social Boycott (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, legislation that bans caste panchayats and other practices of social boycott, was enacted in 2017 after an extensive campaign led by Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti, founded by rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar.

