Pune residents question SIR process after finding name missing from draft list

Vijay Menon (39) has been voting in elections since the last 20 years. A resident of the Parvati Assembly constituency in Pune, Menon now finds his name removed from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) draft electoral roll. He has been marked ‘Permanently Shifted’ from his address in the Absent, Shifted, Dead, and Duplicate (ASDD) list published by the Election Commission.

No Booth Level Officer (BLO) visited him according to the prescribed procedure of the SIR, Menon alleges. “No BLO ever visited my residence. I myself tried to call the BLO but he never picked up the call. Because of my work schedule I cannot spare a full day for this. How can they mark me permanently shifted?” he questions.

The SIR is currently being conducted by the Election Commission in Maharashtra along with eight states and three UTs. The enumeration phase of the SIR was carried out till August 17, wherein BLOs were supposed to visit each voter’s house three times to locate the voter and map them to the 2002 voter list. Voters not found were to be removed from the draft list published on August 31. However, many citizens like Menon have complained that the BLOs never reached them at all, and that they have been wrongly marked ASDD.

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Menon says he has been diligently voting in every election since he registered as a voter. He even shifted his voter ID to Delhi when he lived there for a few years, and back to Pune when he returned. “Now I’m staring at a situation where I probably may not be considered as an active citizen of the country,” he adds.

Further, Menon’s parents have also been removed from the draft list. Their original residence used to be in Vadgaon Sheri but they now stay in the Chinchwad Assembly constituency. However, they never got their vote shifted and have now been removed from the draft roll.

“We got in touch with the local BLO. He said we need to get in touch with the BLO in Vadgaon Sheri. That BLO said he was busy and would call back, but he never did. Now my parent’s name has also been deleted. I understand that they did not shift their votes, but it’s going to cost me my salary because I will not get leave for this. The government has not declared that this is an important national duty like voting where we get a holiday,” Menon said.

In another case, Shreyas Bhamare (32), a Kothrud resident, filled the online SIR enumeration form as no BLO visited his home. The BLO then called Bhamare and asked for his details. A month later, he got a call from another BLO who asked for details of his parent’s 2002 voter rolls.

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“I gave him details of my grandfather that I had. But then I realised that my name is registered twice, one with a correct spelling and one with a wrong spelling. Then later when I saw the draft list, my name with the correct spelling has been removed and one with the wrong spelling is included. How can this happen?” he questioned.

Bhamare also says that no one informed him what was supposed to be done now that his name is removed from the draft list.

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“My name has been on the voter list for so many years. I should not have to do all this. It is their responsibility to come to my home and check the details. My address has been the same for 25 years. Still I filled the online form, but even now there is this error” he said.

The Election Commission has urged the voters who now find their name in the SIR voter list wrongly removed from the draft roll must get in touch with their BLOs and fill Form 6 to get their names back in the list before September 30. After this claims and objections phase, notices will be issued and hearings will be conducted for voters whose details have anomalies with their 2002 voting list details till October 29. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on November 4.