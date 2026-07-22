Maharashtra SIR: What counts as a ‘logical discrepancy’? Chief Electoral Officer says wait for draft rolls

The SIR FAQ identifies surname, age and multiple-mapping issues among possible discrepancies.

Written by: Soham Shah
4 min readPuneJul 22, 2026 07:24 PM IST
sir, maharashtra, sir in maharashtra,The SIR of electoral rolls is underway in 13 states and three Union Territories, including Maharashtra, as part of Phase III. (File photo)
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The full list of ‘logical discrepancies’ under Maharashtra’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls will be known only after the draft rolls are published, Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer(CEO) S Chockalingam told The Indian Express. The door-to-door verification phase of the SIR will conclude on August 8, while the draft electoral rolls will be published on August 17.

The SIR of electoral rolls is underway in 13 states and three Union Territories, including Maharashtra, as part of Phase III. The exercise involves mapping voters in the current electoral roll with the 2002 electoral roll, when the Election Commission of India (ECI) conducted a ‘special revision of intensive nature’. For voters who were too young to be enrolled in 2002, their names are to be mapped with those of their parents or grandparents.

However, even if a current voter is successfully mapped to the 2002 roll, their entry may still be flagged for a ‘logical discrepancy’. The controversial concept was first used on a large scale during the SIR in West Bengal, where discrepancies included mismatches in names, parents’ names, unusual age gaps between voters and their parents, more than six voters mapping the same person as their parent, and other anomalies. Around 27 lakh people were excluded from the voter list because of such discrepancies and were unable to vote in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

In an email interview with The Indian Express, Chockalingam said, ‘Logical Discrepancies’ or ‘Anomalies’ are decided by the ECI from time to time. The discrepancy is between the details of the elector (which are printed in the Enumeration Form) in the current electoral roll and the details of the elector or his/her parents in the electoral roll of the previous SIR. Some examples are differences in name, part of the name, or age.”

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According to an SIR FAQ document on the Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer’s website, categories of logical discrepancies include ‘difference in surname’, ‘mapping of multiple persons to the same name’, and ‘difference in age or other details’.

For women whose surnames have changed after marriage, submitting a marriage certificate “may be sufficient” to resolve the discrepancy. In cases involving age-related discrepancies, a birth certificate or school leaving certificate “may be accepted”, the document states.

“If relevant certificates are not available, mapping need not be relied upon and one of the documents listed by the ECI or equivalent documents can be submitted,” Chockalingam said. He was referring to the 12 documents accepted by the ECI—including Aadhaar, after the Supreme Court’s intervention in September last year—for voters whose names cannot be mapped to the 2002 roll.

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Online SIR form

Chockalingam also clarified that merely submitting the online SIR enumeration form on the Election Commission’s website is not sufficient.

“Online SIR form is only for the purpose of giving the details of the elector, which includes the current information as well as information about mapping with the roll of previous SIR. Even after filling in the online form, the BLO needs to visit the home of the elector to verify that the elector resides there,” he said.

When this correspondent attempted to submit the online SIR enumeration form, the application was not accepted because of a mismatch between the name on the Aadhaar card and the EPIC. The Aadhaar card carries the name Soham Chetan Shah, while the EPIC lists Soham Shah, with the father’s name recorded separately as Chetan Shah.

Also Read | Maharashtra SIR: Sex workers’ groups seek relief for voters lacking family documents

Responding to this, Chockalingam said, “What is mentioned here is not about any logical discrepancy, but about non-matching of names for the purpose of e-signing the online application. To ensure that the online application is filed only by the concerned person, the system requires the form to be e-signed using Aadhaar. If the Aadhaar details and the elector’s details do not match, it is difficult to confirm that the person is one and the same. Hence, the issue. It is advised that everyone should take steps to ensure that their names are spelt in the same way across different systems. The solution in this case is to wait for the BLO to visit, fill the Enumeration Form with the required details, and sign it.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

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