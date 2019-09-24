Maharashtra: SIO launches 10-day outreach campaign across state

The Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) launched a 10-day state-level campaign called ‘One God-One Human Family’ from September 23 to 30 in Maharashtra. The SIO plans to target at least 60 lakh people, especially students and youths, across 20 districts in Konkan, Western Maharashtra and Marathwada regions, to spread its ideology.

“With the growing atrocities and discrimination based on language, caste and religion in the state, the Students Islamic Organisation of India started this campaign to make society more equitable and harmonious. We need to make people aware of their position in the world and share a message of mutual love and brotherhood,” said Kamran Khan, Pune district president, SIO.

“Even though human population is geographically divided in various areas and countries and this divide might have created additional divisions of race and language, the entire human population is from one god and we are equal before the almighty, therefore we are all one.”

SIO members and associates, throughout the campaign, will engage students in more than 100 cities and towns, approaching temples, institutes and churches through corner meetings, lectures in schools and colleges, street plays, human chains and exhibitions. A caravan will tour various districts in the state to raise awareness about the need to create a “god-conscious” and “equal society”.

“India is a democratic secular country where people have the right to decide what they want to follow and believe in,” said Khan, adding, “Through dialogue and communication, our purpose is to eliminate communal differences and acknowledge our similarities to introduce peace in society. The increasing number of mob lynchings that took place over recent years have made people more violent due to ignorance and lack of knowledge about what other communities think and believe in. Through this campaign, we want to spread the message of humanity and equality.”

The SIO is an ideological association working for social progress and development of students’ fraternity and has conducted various drives against drug addiction and pornography across India.