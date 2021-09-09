With 14.39 lakh doses on Wednesday, Maharashtra beats own record of single-day vaccination

Maharashtra has surpassed its previous best tally of single-day vaccination by administering 14.39 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to beneficiaries on Wednesday.

“A total of 14,39,809 vaccine doses were administered on Wednesday,” Dr Pradeep Vyas, state additional chief secretary (health), told The Indian Express.

The previous best single-day records of vaccine doses were on August 21, when the state had administered over 11 lakh vaccine doses, and on September 4, when over 12 lakh vaccine doses were administered.

More than 6.5 crore vaccine doses have been administered across the state till now, and 1.79 crore beneficiaries have been fully vaccinated.

According to a report by the state Health Department, so far, more than 1.2 crore beneficiaries above the age of 45 have been fully vaccinated. More than 2.1 crore in the 18-44 age group have got the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 29 lakh of them are fully vaccinated with both doses, stated the report.

Mumbai has administered over 1.04 crore vaccine doses while Pune has administered more than 87.15 lakh vaccine doses.