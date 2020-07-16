Maharashtra Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar tests positive for Covid-19

Former Maharashtra Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar Former Maharashtra Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar

Former chief minister and senior Congress leader from Maharashtra Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar (91) tested positive for the novel corona virus late on Wednesday night. Patil who has been admitted to a private hospital in Pune was undergoing treatment in a hospital in his home territory of Latur when he had tested positive for the virus.

Sources close to the family said the former chief minister had complained of uneasiness early on Wednesday. After his swab report came positive he was shifted to Pune for further treatment. Patil Nilangekar is the second senior politician from Latur to test positive for the virus. Earlier BJP MLA from Ausa Abhimanyu Pawar had tested positive and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Latur.

Patil Nilangekar was the chief minister for a brief stint in 1985-1986. A powerful cooperative leader from Latur, his grandson Sambhaji Patil is a BJP MLA and was the labour minister in the Devendra Fadnavis led government.

