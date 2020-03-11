Maharashtra: Shirur MP to meet CM over ‘airport at Chakan’

Pune International Airport is currently the only airport serving the city of Pune. The underconstruction airport at Purandar will be the second one. (File photo) Pune International Airport is currently the only airport serving the city of Pune. The underconstruction airport at Purandar will be the second one. (File photo)

Shirur MP Amol Kolhe has demanded that an airport should be built in Chakan MIDC instead of in Purandar. Kolhe, who had raised the issue in the Lok Sabha, said he will meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to press for his demand.

“Instead of Purandar, the international airport site should be shifted back to Chakan. If that is not possible, then a domestic airport should come up in Chakan,” the NCP leader said recently.

Kolhe, who recently visited Pimpri-Chinchwad, said, “Chakan, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Talegaon, Ranjangaon and nearby areas have thousands of industrial units. If an airport comes up in this region, it will be a major boost for industries,” he said.

Kolhe’s comments come in the backdrop of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s remarks that the state government will take a decision on the Purandar site soon. Kolhe said he will take up the issue with the state government and seek construction of the airport at Chakan MIDC.

Supporting the demand, Abhay Bhor, who heads the Forum for Small Scale Industries Association, said, “What sense does it make to construct the airport at Purandar? There are hardly any industries in the area. All the industries are in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Chakan, Talegaon and Ranjangaon,” he said.

Former Shirur MP Shivajirao Adhalrao-Patil said he had made lot of efforts to get the airport set up in Chakan. “However, the government of the day did not heed the voice of the people and industries in the area. Chakan is the most appropriate site for construction of the airport. It will change the economy of the region. Thousands of jobs will be created and new infrastructure will be set up,” he said.

The Chakan industrial area alone has more than 900 small, medium and large companies, Kolhe said. “They also have manufacturing units and export their products to several countries and even across the country. So, there is a need airport in the area,” he added.

