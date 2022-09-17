Maharashtra: Shinde govt restores MHADA powers, former minister Jitendra Awhad says no objections

Even as the Shinde-Fadnavis government on Friday restored powers of the Maharashtra Housing Area and Development Authority ((MHADA), Jitendra Awhad, who was the housing development minister during the Maha Vikas Aghadi regime, said he had taken over the powers of MHADA as the government had “zero knowledge” of the functioning of the housing authority.

The state government on Friday issued a government resolution (GR) restoring powers of MHADA to take decisions on its own.

“Every government body has to function within the purview of the government and its rules and regulations. In the case of MHADA, the government was not getting information as to what it was doing. The government had ‘zero knowledge’ about its functioning. And that is the reason the housing ministry had taken over the decision-making powers,” Awhad told The Indian Express on Saturday.

As per the government resolution, MHADA officials will not have to depend on the government for taking decisions. The GR allows MHADA to make its own decisions regarding redevelopment proposals, allotment of houses, transfer of employees and the like.

After the Awhad ministry had taken over all the powers, MHADA was only expected to prepare proposals and send it to the government for approval, said officials.

Awhad, however, denied that his ministry had taken over the powers to rein in corruption in MHADA. “It was not about corruption. It was about the government being kept updated about the happenings of MHADA, which is a key housing body providing affordable housing,” he said.

Awhad said he has no objections to the Shinde-Fadnavis government restoring the powers of MHADA. “Every government takes its own decisions which it thinks are appropriate. They have taken a decision and I have no objections to make,” he said.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Ankush Kakade, who was in the past associated with MHADA, said, “The latest government decisions are in keeping with what it is doing after taking over. It is trying to cancel decisions or measures taken by the MVA government. And therefore there is nothing surprising.”