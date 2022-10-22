Maharashtra shepherds start postcard campaign to demand repeal of ‘colonial hangover’ of Forest Act

Shepherds in Maharashtra have started a unique postcard campaign against what they say is a colonial hangover in the form of the provisions of The Forest Act of 1927 which are used to penalise them for grazing their animals in forest land.

Saurabh Hatkar, president of the Medhpal Putra Sena (son of the army of shepherds — the first ever organisation of nomadic shepherds in the state), said they are aiming to flood the office of the chief minister and deputy chief minister with postcards asking for a repeal of the law. Started on October 2, over 10,000 postcards and letters have been sent till date.

The shepherds who hail mainly from the nomadic Dhangar community travel the length and breadth of the state along with their animals by following the monsoon rains to arrange for fodder. On an average, nomads cover over 200 km in their annual migration which sees them crossing the state in various parts. Hatkar said the trails taken have not changed in centuries. With urbanisation and changes in the landscape, the community is now faced with increased difficulties in retaining their nomadic lifestyle.

One of the major problems faced by the community is the fine levied by the forest department when their animals allegedly stray in protected forest land. Grazing by animals, many say, is a cause for deforestation and in many forest areas, grazing is banned. The Forest Department levies hefty fines on offenders. Hatkar mentioned that such fines often drain away the meagre financial resources of the community.

Hatkar said, “The Forest Act was brought in by the Britishers to take away the rights of the Indians. It is ironic that the law is still used to penalise our countrymen 75 years after Independence.”

Hatkar, who is a student of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences and hails from a family of shepherds, dismissed the allegation that open grazing poses a threat to the forests. “We have been co-existing with the forests for centuries,” he said. Hatkar called for an immediate suspension of the financial fines levied on them. Other than this, the outfit also demanded implementation of a universal insurance scheme, pastoral policies and representation of the community in the Ahilyadevi Sheep and Goat corporation.