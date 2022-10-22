scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

Maharashtra shepherds start postcard campaign to demand repeal of ‘colonial hangover’ of Forest Act

Saurabh Hatkar, president of the Medhpal Putra Sena said they are aiming to flood the office of the chief minister and deputy chief minister with postcards asking for a repeal of the law

One of the major problems faced by the shepherd community is the fine levied by the forest department when their animals allegedly stray in protected forest land. (Representational/ File)

Shepherds in Maharashtra have started a unique postcard campaign against what they say is a colonial hangover in the form of the provisions of The Forest Act of 1927 which are used to penalise them for grazing their animals in forest land.

Saurabh Hatkar, president of the Medhpal Putra Sena (son of the army of shepherds — the first ever organisation of nomadic shepherds in the state), said they are aiming to flood the office of the chief minister and deputy chief minister with postcards asking for a repeal of the law. Started on October 2, over 10,000 postcards and letters have been sent till date.

The shepherds who hail mainly from the nomadic Dhangar community travel the length and breadth of the state along with their animals by following the monsoon rains to arrange for fodder. On an average, nomads cover over 200 km in their annual migration which sees them crossing the state in various parts. Hatkar said the trails taken have not changed in centuries. With urbanisation and changes in the landscape, the community is now faced with increased difficulties in retaining their nomadic lifestyle.

One of the major problems faced by the community is the fine levied by the forest department when their animals allegedly stray in protected forest land. Grazing by animals, many say, is a cause for deforestation and in many forest areas, grazing is banned. The Forest Department levies hefty fines on offenders. Hatkar mentioned that such fines often drain away the meagre financial resources of the community.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium tradePremium
Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium trade
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...Premium
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...
To push MSME, housing credit in the hinterland, govt plans to involve RRBsPremium
To push MSME, housing credit in the hinterland, govt plans to involve RRBs
On Interpol sidelines, 14 countries reach out to India on info for key casesPremium
On Interpol sidelines, 14 countries reach out to India on info for key cases

Hatkar said, “The Forest Act was brought in by the Britishers to take away the rights of the Indians. It is ironic that the law is still used to penalise our countrymen 75 years after Independence.”

More from Pune

Hatkar, who is a student of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences and hails from a family of shepherds, dismissed the allegation that open grazing poses a threat to the forests. “We have been co-existing with the forests for centuries,” he said. Hatkar called for an immediate suspension of the financial fines levied on them. Other than this, the outfit also demanded implementation of a universal insurance scheme, pastoral policies and representation of the community in the Ahilyadevi Sheep and Goat corporation.

First published on: 22-10-2022 at 01:52:41 pm
Next Story

Jio true 5G-powered WiFi launched in India: All you need to know

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 22: Latest News
Advertisement