Maharashtra approves implementation of Seventh Pay Commission for Pune MC staff

State Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday announced the implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission for employees of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) with effect from January 30, 2019. The move will benefit nearly 15,000 civic staff.

An online meeting was held to discuss the PMC proposal on the Seventh Pay Commission, and it was attended by Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chairperson of state Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe, Mayor Murlidhar Mohol and Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar.

“The decision to implement the Seventh Pay Commission for PMC employees has been taken in the meeting. However, details of it would be clear only after the state government issues a government resolution on it,” Kumar said after Shinde declared in the meeting the proposal of PMC on the Seventh Pay Commission has been approved and a GR would be issued in the next few days.

The PMC spends nearly Rs 1,800 crore every year on salaries of its staff and with the salary hike in the Seventh Pay Commission, that expenditure would increase to Rs 2,200 crore. “There will be an average increase of 23 per cent in the salary of the civic staff,” said Kumar.

With civic polls only a few months away, all political parties in the PMC have been pushing for the implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission, and the proposal had been unanimously approved in the civic general body.

A few days ago, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had declared that the Seventh Pay Commission for PMC staff would be approved in the next few days after city NCP chief Prashant Jagtap met him with representatives of PMC employees’ union.

Similarly, a Sena delegation led by city unit chief Sanjay More and party leader Prithviraj Sutar had met Shinde with the demand to immediately approve the Seventh Pay Commission for PMC employees.

The ruling BJP in PMC, led by mayor Murlidhar Mohol, had also been urging the state government to clear the proposal. “Leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis and I had written to the state government for approving the implementation of Seventh Pay Commission for PMC employees. We had been continuously following up on the issue after submitting the proposal to the state government,” Mohol said.