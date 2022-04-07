Maharashtra: Seven heat-related deaths and 59 heatstroke cases in a fortnight

The Maharashtra health department has reported seven heat-related deaths and 59 heatstroke cases in the past fortnight. With Vidarbha and the central Maharashtra region reeling under a heatwave, several districts reported above-normal temperatures.

Akola has been the hottest city in the country for the past three days, with maximum temperatures soaring to 44 degrees Celsius.

While no heat-related deaths were recorded in the state in 2020-2021, 43 heat-related deaths were reported in the four years that preceded the period— 19 in 2016, 13 in 2017, two in 2018 and nine in 2019.

Dr Pradeep Awate, the state surveillance officer, said that of the seven deaths reported this year, three were from Jalgaon, two from Nagpur and one each from Akola and Osmanabad. “We have recorded 59 cases of heatstroke—22 in Nagpur, 11 in Gondia, nine in Jalgaon, eight in Yavatmal, four in Akola, two in Satara and one each in Osmanabad, Solapur and Chandrapur,” he said.

According to Dr Awate, a patient is considered to have heatstroke if he or she has a body temperature of more than 104 degrees Fahrenheit and has an altered mental status including disorientation, delirium or seizure.

Districts are required to adopt heat action plans and set up committees to investigate heatstroke deaths. A state-level workshop with experts from BJ Medical College, Pune, was recently conducted to train district officials in managing cases of heatstroke.