Maharashtra sets up high-level panel to review recruitment exam systems

To enable citizens and stakeholders from Pune district to submit their suggestions, recommendations, objections, and representations, a dedicated special cell has been established at the Pune Collectorate Office. (File photo/Canva)

To make state government recruitment exams more transparent, secure, reliable, and candidate-centric, as well as to prevent malpractices, the General Administration Department of the Maharashtra Government has constituted a high-level committee chaired by the Additional Chief Secretary to conduct a comprehensive review of the existing examination system.

According to the committee’s scope of work, feedback and suggestions for systemic improvements will be collected through interactions with students, examinees, parents, teachers, educational institutions, coaching classes, study hall operators, public representatives, and other relevant stakeholders across every revenue division in the state.

In line with this, the Chairman and members of the committee will visit Savitribai Phule Pune University on Saturday, September 12, 2026, at 10:30 am to interact directly with students and examinees and gather their inputs.