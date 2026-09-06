Maharashtra sets up high-level panel to review recruitment exam systems

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To make state government recruitment exams more transparent, secure, reliable, and candidate-centric, as well as to prevent malpractices, the General Administration Department of the Maharashtra Government has constituted a high-level committee chaired by the Additional Chief Secretary to conduct a comprehensive review of the existing examination system.
According to the committee’s scope of work, feedback and suggestions for systemic improvements will be collected through interactions with students, examinees, parents, teachers, educational institutions, coaching classes, study hall operators, public representatives, and other relevant stakeholders across every revenue division in the state.
In line with this, the Chairman and members of the committee will visit Savitribai Phule Pune University on Saturday, September 12, 2026, at 10:30 am to interact directly with students and examinees and gather their inputs.
To enable citizens and stakeholders from Pune district to submit their suggestions, recommendations, objections, and representations, a dedicated special cell has been established at the Pune Collectorate Office. This cell will operate from Monday, September 7, to Thursday, September 10, 2026, between 10 am and 6 pm.
Citizens who are unable to attend the special cell in person are requested to send their written feedback to the designated email address within the specified timeframe, officials said.
Feedback is invited on the current examination system and the operational methods of various state government departments, authorities, and conducting agencies. Suggestions are sought on necessary measures to make exams safer, more reliable, fair, and candidate-centric, district officials said.
Inputs will cover the entire workflow, including paper setting and moderation, digital or print distribution of question papers, confidential transport, exam center management, response recording, evaluation, and security during the result generation process. Feedback is also encouraged regarding the effective implementation of technology, such as digital systems, biometric authentication, access control, audit trails, and CCTV surveillance, officials said.
Suggestions will also focus on preventive measures and establishing accountability to curb malpractices like question paper leaks, breach of confidentiality, impersonation, collusion, and the misuse of electronic devices. Additionally, recommendations are expected regarding best practices from other states or countries, minimum infrastructure and security standards for test centers, inter-departmental coordination, and a fast, transparent grievance redressal system for candidates, district officials said.
All suggestions and feedback collected by the Collectorate Office will be compiled and submitted to the High-Level Committee. The committee will thoroughly analyse these inputs before submitting a comprehensive final report to the state government, officials said.
District Collector Jitendra Dudi has urged students, examinees, parents, teachers, educational institutions, coaching classes, study hall operators, public representatives, and citizens of Pune district to actively participate in this crucial process that impacts the future of lakhs of competitive exam aspirants across the state.